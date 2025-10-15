Google is set to launch a full driverless taxi service in London by September of this year, the firm has announced.

Waymo, a subsidiary of Google’s parent firm, Alphabet, will begin pilot testing in the UK of its self-driving taxis in April. However, attending an event at the London Transport Museum, Waymo confirmed that it hopes to be operating a full service as soon as September, subject to a change in the law by the UK Government, which is expected to take place in the second half of the year.

"We're supporting Waymo and other operators through our passenger pilots, and pro-innovation regulations to make self-driving cars a reality on British roads.” said Local Transport Minister, Lillian Greenwood MP, who also attended the event.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Waymo currently operates its fleet of autonomous Jaguar I-Paces in several cities across the US including Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, as well as in Tokyo, Japan. The cars can currently be found mapping London streets with a safety driver behind the wheel, however Waymo’s taxis will operate fully autonomously after their full introduction. However, the service does employ a team of so-called ‘Fleet Response’ operators, who can remotely control the vehicle in overly complex situations.