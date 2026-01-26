Can AI fix London's traffic problems? TfL thinks so, but it means more cameras

Transport for London (TfL) has unveiled a five-year plan designed to reduce congestion across the capital, a week after London was found, once again, to be the capital city with the slowest traffic in the world.

TfL says its new ‘London on the move’ strategy is the first-ever whole-city roadworks plan, which is focused on using technology “to deliver safer, healthier, and more efficient journeys for millions of Londoners”.

The upgrades will begin this year, with TfL expanding its lane-rental scheme, which requires utility companies and others pay a fee to dig up busy roads at busy times, to help reduce congestion and provide funds for new ideas to reduce it further. TfL says the scheme has been proven to reduce congestion, improve journeys and enhance air quality.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The scheme used to cover major roads, also known as red routes, which make up five per cent of London’s roads. Now, four boroughs – Camden, Enfield, Lambeth and Merton – have received approval for schemes from the Department for Transport and 22 more are already working on applications.

TfL says the Government is also in the process of devolving authority to the Mayor of London to approve these lane-rental schemes, which should allow for more schemes to be approved with consistency across the city.