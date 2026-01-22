EV charging gets 10% cheaper and there’s more to come

The average price of ultra-rapid EV charging dropped at the end of 2025 amid speculation that the Government could soon step in to cut costs even further.

In December 2025, the mean price of public charging using an ultra-rapid charger – one that’s capable of delivering speeds of over 150kW – dropped by 10 per cent month-on-month for those plugging-in at off-peak times. That’s the equivalent of five pence per kilowatt-hour. It means drivers charging, say, a Tesla Model Y Standard would save around £3 on a full charge.

Peak charging times for ultra-rapid chargers saw a less dramatic dip, but the one pence drop per kilowatt-hour does add up when many EVs now boast battery sizes well in excess of 100kWh.

Looking back over the last few years, head of roads policy at the AA, Jack Cousens, explained how operators adopting flexible charging rates have offered the best deals for customers: “Reflecting on how prices have changed since 2023, it is clear that chargepoint operators offering peak and off-peak rates are the most competitive, whereas flat rate providers have seen steady increases over the same period,” he said.

As for slower charging options, pricing remained relatively steady, as did flat non-flexible rates for all types of chargers. It’s worth pointing out that while the price of charging an electric car using slow and fast chargers has risen significantly since 2023; the cost of rapid and ultra-rapid charging has actually gone down as devices capable of higher speeds have become more prevalent.

Further savings in the pipeline?

More savings could be on the way as the DfT tells Auto Express that: “We’re reviewing the cost of public EV charging which will look at the impact of energy prices, wider cost contributors, and options for lowering these costs for consumers.”