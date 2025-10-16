Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

MoT test prices may rise following government review

The £54.85 maximum price for an MoT could soon be raised as the government currently reviews the 15-year price freeze

By:Tom Jervis
16 Oct 2025
Mot testing centre sign

The price of an MoT could soon be set to rise for the first time in 15 years as after a lengthy campaign by garages across the UK, government ministers have confirmed they are currently reviewing the cost of the annual roadworthiness test.

Applauded by the Independent Garage Association (IGA), the government review, headed up by Minister for Local Transport, Lilliam Greenwood MP, will involve meeting with stakeholders later this year. The result could be the price of an MoT rising from the current £54.85 limit, which was established in 2010.

CEO of the IGA, Stuart James, reflected on how “The current system places unsustainable pressure on businesses that are essential to maintaining road safety across the UK.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

The IGA’s justification for a price increase all comes down to escalating costs facing local garages; upskilling mechanics to work on electrified powertrains, plus the rise in employer National Insurance contributions and energy prices mean the overheads for garages are now much higher than they have been in recent years.

“This review represents a crucial opportunity to secure a fairer, more sustainable framework for MoT testing that reflects the real costs faced by garages,” James continued. “We will continue to work closely with the Minister to ensure our members’ voices are heard and that this consultation leads to meaningful change.”

Auto Express has approached both the Department for Transport, as well as the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

All of this comes at a time where the government is refusing to rule out big changes to the annual MoT test in order to incorporate a larger focus on EV technology, as well as driver assistance systems. A recent trial also saw garages being required to photograph a car as it undergoes its examination to combat so-called ‘ghost MoTs’ – when a car receives a pass mark without even turning up to the garage to be inspected.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

How to avoid buying a car with finance outstanding
Two people browsing a car dealership forecourt

How to avoid buying a car with finance outstanding

There’s a risk that the car you’re thinking of buying might have outstanding finance payments. Here’s what happens if you unknowingly buy a car like t…
Tips & advice
9 Oct 2025
Car insurance prices hit a 2-year low, and younger drivers save most
Car insurance documents and car key

Car insurance prices hit a 2-year low, and younger drivers save most

The average cost of car insurance has fallen by more than £160 over the past year
News
6 Oct 2025
Car depreciation explained: future residual values and how they’re calculated
Car dealership forecourt

Car depreciation explained: future residual values and how they’re calculated

What is car depreciation, how does it work and what can you do to minimise it on your car? We reveal all in our guide…
Tips & advice
29 Sep 2025
How does mileage affect car value?
Volkswagen Golf Mk4 odometer

How does mileage affect car value?

Mileage is a big factor in car depreciation so let’s explain the effect that the miles on the clock have on the value of a car
Tips & advice
29 Sep 2025

Most Popular

New Land Rover Defender Sport: electric Freelander successor has the BMW iX3 in its crosshairs
New baby Land Rover Defender render - watermarked

New Land Rover Defender Sport: electric Freelander successor has the BMW iX3 in its crosshairs

The new Land Rover Defender Sport is set to sit below the existing Defender in the Land Rover range, with our exclusive images previewing how it could…
News
12 Oct 2025
New Leapmotor B10 2025 review: budget brand's best EV yet
Leapmotor B10 - front action

New Leapmotor B10 2025 review: budget brand's best EV yet

The new Leapmotor B10 is a serious player in the small electric SUV sector, boasting good range, plenty of kit and a tempting price tag
Road tests
14 Oct 2025
Car Deal of the Day: fully-loaded VW Passat PHEV for £235 a month seems like crazy value
Volkswagen Passat Estate UK - front action

Car Deal of the Day: fully-loaded VW Passat PHEV for £235 a month seems like crazy value

The Passat has been a family favourite for decades – and the latest model is no different. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 13.
News
13 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content