The price of an MoT could soon be set to rise for the first time in 15 years as after a lengthy campaign by garages across the UK, government ministers have confirmed they are currently reviewing the cost of the annual roadworthiness test.

Applauded by the Independent Garage Association (IGA), the government review, headed up by Minister for Local Transport, Lilliam Greenwood MP, will involve meeting with stakeholders later this year. The result could be the price of an MoT rising from the current £54.85 limit, which was established in 2010.

CEO of the IGA, Stuart James, reflected on how “The current system places unsustainable pressure on businesses that are essential to maintaining road safety across the UK.”

The IGA’s justification for a price increase all comes down to escalating costs facing local garages; upskilling mechanics to work on electrified powertrains, plus the rise in employer National Insurance contributions and energy prices mean the overheads for garages are now much higher than they have been in recent years.

“This review represents a crucial opportunity to secure a fairer, more sustainable framework for MoT testing that reflects the real costs faced by garages,” James continued. “We will continue to work closely with the Minister to ensure our members’ voices are heard and that this consultation leads to meaningful change.”

Auto Express has approached both the Department for Transport, as well as the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

All of this comes at a time where the government is refusing to rule out big changes to the annual MoT test in order to incorporate a larger focus on EV technology, as well as driver assistance systems. A recent trial also saw garages being required to photograph a car as it undergoes its examination to combat so-called ‘ghost MoTs’ – when a car receives a pass mark without even turning up to the garage to be inspected.

