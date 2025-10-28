Are car headlights too bright? Dazzled drivers say yes in new Govt study

The Government could be set to enforce tighter rules on car headlight design amid growing unease from drivers who are being dazzled by bright lights as the nights get darker this winter.

A new Department for Transport commissioned study has indicated that 97 per cent of drivers are 'regularly or sometimes' distracted by oncoming vehicles while 96 per cent said they thought 'most or some' headlights are too bright.

The study was launched in 2024 and carried out by the Transport Research Laboratory to examine the root causes and effects of headlight glare on UK roads. As well as surveying 1,850 UK drivers, the research used in-car instruments to measure how different variables affect the level of headlight glare experienced. It found that car position, the angle of the road surface, the type of car and the type of headlight technology all had an impact on the dazzling effects experienced when driving at night.

Recommendations from the study include public awareness campaigns, further research into the problem and potential changes to car headlight regulations. More than 50 per cent of those surveyed said that they have stopped or reduced their driving at night due to the problem of headlight glare.