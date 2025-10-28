Are car headlights too bright? UK to launch review to stop drivers being dazzled

The Government could be set to enforce tighter rules on car headlight design amidst growing unease from drivers who are being dazzled by bright lights as the nights get darker.

Last year, the Department for Transport (DfT) launched a study into the root causes and effects of headlight glare, with data from the RAC suggesting four-in-five drivers are concerned about getting dazzled by oncoming vehicles.

More than a year later we are yet to see the findings, but the DfT tells Auto Express that the research “is due to be published in the coming weeks”.

A DfT spokesperson said: “We know headlight glare is frustrating for many drivers, especially as the evenings get darker. That's why we commissioned independent research to better understand the causes and impact of glare, which will inform new measures in the upcoming Road Safety Strategy.”

Due to be set out later this year, one of the many steps the Government plans to take as part of the Safety Strategy is to ban drivers over 70 who fail compulsory eye tests. Yet, it is also understood that Downing Street is also considering tightening the rules on headlight design altogether in order to reduce the impact of glare.