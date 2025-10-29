Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

EV charging reform to revolutionise on-street charging

Need for planning permission could be scrapped for cross-pavement charging solutions as part of the Government’s new plans

By:Tom Jervis
29 Oct 2025
Cross-pavement EV charging solution

Kerbo Charge

Huge changes to the UK’s on-street EV charging network could be on the way after the Government proposed reforms that could see the need for planning permission for cross-pavement charging solutions scrapped, as well as potentially a reduction in public charging costs.

Arguably the headline announcement here is the proposed removal of the need for planning permission for cross-pavement charging solutions, such as gullies; these are essentially channels dug into the pavement, through which a charge cable can run and remain flush with the surface.

With roughly 40 per cent of properties in the country not having a driveway, the complexity and high cost of the current planning application processes is thought to be one of the major barriers many face in making the switch to an EV.

Speaking to Auto Express, Ben Whitaker, chief technical officer of on-street charging solution firm Kerbo Charge, explained that residents currently “have to make two separate applications to enable charging without a driveway – [one] to the County Council Highways Authority, and then a more cumbersome second application to the District Council Planning Team”. 

“What makes this such a barrier to residents is not only that one council officer might say ‘yes’, and the other ‘no’” Whitaker continued, “but also that the application [includes a] non-refundable £528 planning fee, complex architects' diagrams, maps and, in some areas, a mandatory wildlife impact survey – all to fit a device roughly the size of a tin postbox!”

The Government’s reforms are unlikely to take away all the fees involved, but the DfT does say the changes should speed up applications and save drivers up to £250. Whether this will happen remains to be seen, however, because all the DfT has said is that it plans to “consider” such a change for now.

One reform definitely happening is that new covered car parks, such as multi-storeys, will be required to have EV chargers available for those parking. The Government also says it will work with energy regulator Ofgem to not only ensure landlords don’t overcharge tenants for home EV charging, but also to ensure rapid connection for public chargepoints and “ensure public costs are fair”; public charging currently incurs a higher rate of VAT than charging at home, so a cut in the rate could bring the two in-line.

In a statement, the Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said: “Wherever you park your car, we’re making it fairer, easier and cheaper to make the switch to electric. These reforms will improve infrastructure for the EV revolution, increase chargepoints across the country and open up affordable home charging to thousands more households.”

Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

