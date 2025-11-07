Calls for government guarantee on used car values to make EV leasing cheaper

If electric car values hold as are currently predicted, and EVs don’t lose in excess of 10% more than their expected value at the end of the lease, the government would effectively receive all its money back.

In fact, the scheme could actually make the government money; leasing firms wishing to participate would be required to pay the government a fee which, once running costs are accounted for, is estimated could bring as much as £99 million per year to the Treasury. Of course, that’s in the scenario that nothing gets paid out.

The most catastrophic projections, however, could see the government losing money “in the low three-figure millions” per year – although it’s worth noting that such a lofty figure would only materialise if every single vehicle leased under the scheme returned with the most extreme depreciation outcome scenario. The BVRLA was also keen to reaffirm that this outcome is “much less likely than the base case” in which the government would make money.

Lower leasing prices for consumers?

While all of this may appear like nothing more than a bailout for leasing firms, an anonymous high-level source within the industry hinted to Auto Express that it could actually bring down prices for consumers.

“The uncertainty around residual values is hurting people across the industry and increasing the costs we pass through to customers,” they explained. “If we don’t have a good idea on how much a car is going to be worth in three years, we have no choice but to price that in.”

That’s not to say the leasing industry won’t benefit from this as well; the BVRLA’s chief executive, Toby Poston, was candid when he told Auto Express that “our members have continued to take losses on EVs, and they’ve got to a stage where they can see no sign of depreciation levelling off.”

With the BVRLA having previously stated that leasing firms have so far lost “hundreds of millions” to severe EV depreciation, Poston says: “This scheme is our attempt at trying to give the confidence back to those people funding these vehicles.”

Auto Express has approached HM Treasury for comment, but is yet to receive a response.

