Driving test wait times finally dip below 20 weeks

Waiting times for practical driving tests are at their lowest point in almost two years. New figures released by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) reveal that the average period a learner driver has to wait for their test has now dipped below the 20-week mark, although examiners claim problems with staff retention and booking systems remain.

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The DVSA says that more than 2.16 million practical driving tests have been conducted over the past year – the highest 12-month figure on record – with almost 192,000 in September alone. In comparison, just 1.86 million tests took place in the same period last year, marking a 16 per cent annual increase; in September 2025, 70 per cent of test centres were at the maximum wait of 24 weeks, leaving learners unable to book a test at all.

“We inherited record waiting times and a significant backlog, and while driving test waiting times are still not where we want them to be, these figures show real progress is being made,” said roads minister, Justin Madders MP.

As part of the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, a sizeable driving test backlog emerged in the UK over the last few years as novice drivers were forced to postpone their practical test. With a high turnover of examining staff and online scalpers all coming together to create a perfect storm, the Government has been forced to act.