Driving test wait times finally dip below 20 weeks
Roughly 2.16 million practical driving tests were conducted over the past year, which has brought wait times down from the 24-week maximum
Waiting times for practical driving tests are at their lowest point in almost two years. New figures released by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) reveal that the average period a learner driver has to wait for their test has now dipped below the 20-week mark, although examiners claim problems with staff retention and booking systems remain.
The DVSA says that more than 2.16 million practical driving tests have been conducted over the past year – the highest 12-month figure on record – with almost 192,000 in September alone. In comparison, just 1.86 million tests took place in the same period last year, marking a 16 per cent annual increase; in September 2025, 70 per cent of test centres were at the maximum wait of 24 weeks, leaving learners unable to book a test at all.
“We inherited record waiting times and a significant backlog, and while driving test waiting times are still not where we want them to be, these figures show real progress is being made,” said roads minister, Justin Madders MP.
As part of the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, a sizeable driving test backlog emerged in the UK over the last few years as novice drivers were forced to postpone their practical test. With a high turnover of examining staff and online scalpers all coming together to create a perfect storm, the Government has been forced to act.
Earlier this year, the DVSA began placing limitations on who could book driving tests – only learner drivers themselves – and where tests can be moved to, as well as reducing how late a test can be cancelled without waiving the £62 fee to 10 working days in advance. The Government also says it’s increased the number of examiners by 160 (11 per cent) since the summer of last year.
“It's clear the action we're taking is delivering results,” Madders claims, “helping more learners get their licence and enjoy the opportunities that come with being able to drive.”
However, the chief executive of the Driving Instructors Association, Carly Brookfield, told Auto Express that while “some members are starting to report they feel that the situation is improving… these are mainly in areas where more effort has been to deploy more examiners – we're not getting that message across the board.”
Brookfield admitted that the DVSA offering existing examiners more overtime has resulted in more than 30,000 extra slots being added to the system in September alone. However, she also highlighted how examiner retention remains low and that “[the] DVSA are still identifying thousands of breaches of the system a month… genuine pupils are also having their access or bookings suspended as the system doesn't like their IP address, the phone they're using, or how quickly they navigate the system”.
For now, the current 19.6-week wait remains almost three times the seven-week pre-Covid level: “We are still a long way off target, so no one should hand DVSA a bouquet yet,” Brookfield said.
Don't miss the best of Auto Express on Google! Make us a preferred source. Click here...