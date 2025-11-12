The Government has announced it is deploying a platoon of driving examiners from the Ministry of Defence as part of new measures to try and address the massive backlog of driving tests.

The 36 defence driving examiners from the MoD’s School of Transport, who usually only test service personnel, will be sent to the driving test centres with the highest demand near their home or base. The hope is they will conduct 6,500 additional tests over the next year.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander told the Transport Committee that the DVSA conducted a record 1.96 million driving tests last year, and delivered 42,000 more between June and September this year than over the same period in 2024.

She also said it had successfully recruited 316 new driving examiners, although due to the number that have left, the net gain has only been just over 40 examiners.

To encourage driving examiners to stay in their job or delay retirement, the Transport Secretary announced they will receive a “retention payment” of £5,000 from next year.

Meanwhile, to address the issue of bots and scammers taking and re-selling tests at hugely inflated prices, the Transport Secretary announced a legislative change that will mean only learner drivers themselves can book a test.