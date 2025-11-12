Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New driving test wait times plan: only learners can make bookings and military called-in

Only learner drivers will be allowed to book tests in the future as the DfT fights back against bots

By:Ellis Hyde
12 Nov 2025

The Government has announced it is deploying a platoon of driving examiners from the Ministry of Defence as part of new measures to try and address the massive backlog of driving tests

The 36 defence driving examiners from the MoD’s School of Transport, who usually only test service personnel, will be sent to the driving test centres with the highest demand near their home or base. The hope is they will conduct 6,500 additional tests over the next year. 

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander told the Transport Committee that the DVSA conducted a record 1.96 million driving tests last year, and delivered 42,000 more between June and September this year than over the same period in 2024.

Advertisement - Article continues below

She also said it had successfully recruited 316 new driving examiners, although due to the number that have left, the net gain has only been just over 40 examiners. 

To encourage driving examiners to stay in their job or delay retirement, the Transport Secretary announced they will receive a “retention payment” of £5,000 from next year.

Meanwhile, to address the issue of bots and scammers taking and re-selling tests at hugely inflated prices, the Transport Secretary announced a legislative change that will mean only learner drivers themselves can book a test. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Also, new rules will only allow learner drivers to make two changes to their driving test booking, including moving or swapping dates, and changing the location. Any more, and the test must be cancelled and rebooked. 

Those that do need to rebook their test will be offered a limited number of test centres, and only ones close to the original booking.

Earlier this year, Auto Express reported driving test slots were being resold for as much as £200, compared with the £62 or £75 the DVSA actually charges learners. 

“It’s been adding insult to injury, to be honest, because people are having to wait a long time for the test,” said the Transport Secretary, “Then some people are also, if they’re availing themselves of these bots, having to fork out a huge amount of money. So it feels totally wrong on both levels. That’s why we’re taking the action we’ve announced today.”

This news comes just after Loveday Ryder, chief executive of the DVSA, announced she is leaving. The Transport Secretary said she will be looking to Ryder’s successor to “get a grip on the issue of driving test wait times” and that it will be a top priority for the organisation. 

She added, “I will be working with the new leadership of the DVSA to make sure we’re not leaving any stone unturned in how we might address this issue.”

Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Brake time! Give young people 'driving lessons' at school, say parents
Learner

Brake time! Give young people 'driving lessons' at school, say parents

Making road safety and driving part of the curriculum is supported by parents, car brands, road safety charities and teachers alike
News
10 Oct 2025
Best learner driver cars 2025/2026
Best learner driver cars - header image

Best learner driver cars 2025/2026

Easy to drive and affordable, these are 10 best used cars to learn in
Best cars & vans
3 Oct 2025
Used Car Hunter: low mileage, low cost first cars for £5,000
Car Hunter - used low mileage, low cost first cars, header

Used Car Hunter: low mileage, low cost first cars for £5,000

Our Car Hunter has £5,000 to spend on a low-mileage first car which is small and economical
Features
23 Aug 2025
UK driving test changes: life-saving skills now required as part of theory exam

UK driving test changes: life-saving skills now required as part of theory exam

From 2026, learners will need to answer questions on CPR and defibrillators
News
13 Aug 2025

Most Popular

Car headlights are too bright, but the Government can’t do much about it
Car headlights - opinion

Car headlights are too bright, but the Government can’t do much about it

Editor Paul Barker thinks car headlights are too bright but any solution to combat headlight dazzle is some way off
Opinion
5 Nov 2025
New Tesla Model Y Standard 2025 review: proof that less is more
New Tesla Model Y Standard - front tracking

New Tesla Model Y Standard 2025 review: proof that less is more

The Tesla Model Y Standard is proof that electric cars with decent build quality and strong real-world range don't need to be expensive! There's one s…
Road tests
8 Nov 2025
New Denza B5 2025 review: China’s answer to the Land Rover Defender
Denza B5 - static front 3/4

New Denza B5 2025 review: China’s answer to the Land Rover Defender

We get an early taste of B5 electric SUV from BYD-owned Denza that is bound for Britain to take on premium players
Road tests
7 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content