The Motability Foundation has announced that it has removed premium brands from its listings, with dozens of models set to be unavailable to order via the scheme after 30th November.

For those unaware, the Motability scheme is run by the charity Motability Operations and enables those claiming Personal Independence Payments (PIPs) to exchange their monthly allowance for rental of a brand-new car. These cars are often modified to meet the personal accessibility needs of the driver.

Advertisement - Article continues below

One of the main criticisms of the Motability scheme, which funds roughly 15 per cent of new cars being brought onto the road in the UK, is the ability for customers to select models from premium brands such as BMW and Mercedes. It’s worth pointing out, however, that to hire one of these premium cars, claimants would need to pay out of their own pockets to cover the extra cost.

However, as part of her speech at the 2025 Autumn Budget, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “The Motability scheme was set up to protect the most vulnerable, not to subsidise the lease on a Mercedes Benz.”

“I am making reforms that will reduce generous taxpayer subsidies and Motability have confirmed that they will remove luxury vehicles from their scheme,” Reeves continued, “getting [it] back to its original purpose of offering cost effective leases to disabled people.”

New focus on British-built cars

Instead, the government and Motability intend to place a greater focus on British-made cars in order to support the nation’s manufacturing industry; by 2035, Motability’s aim is to have 50 per cent of cars leased through the scheme having been built in Britain.