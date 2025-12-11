Three million Brits broke the speed limit last year, with 1,500 passing 112mph

More than three million Brits have been caught speeding over the past year, with 1,500 of them travelling at speeds in excess of 112mph, prompting road safety activists to call for greater education and enforcement.

A Freedom of Information request submitted by Volvo uncovered that 3,082,339 breaches of the speed limit were recorded between September 2024 and August 2025. There were 1,570 instances of speeding where drivers drove at more than 112mph – the equivalent of one every six hours. This may seem like an oddly specific speed to quote, but it’s actually the electronic limit applied to all new Volvo models since 2020.

Capturing offenders using in-car cams, plus mobile and fixed speed cameras, Northamptonshire Police saw the greatest number of drivers exceeding 112mph, at 291.

London’s Metropolitan Police Service reported the highest number of drivers speeding in total, 731,635. Given the capital’s tight streets, the Met saw a comparatively small number of motorists travelling at three-figure speeds, just 45.

Policy and standards director at road-safety charity IAM RoadSmart, Nicholas Lyes, branded the figures as “troubling”, and added: “Far too many drivers are still willing to take extreme risks on our roads. Speeds like this can have catastrophic consequences and destroy lives.”

Lyes called for what he described as “a fundamental shift in attitudes toward speeding, so that this behaviour becomes socially unacceptable.” While measures such as blanket 20mph limits have often been touted as a solution for speeding, IAM RoadSmart has been one of the few road-safety organisations keen to say greater enforcement is required for them to be as effective as possible.

“Enforcement plays an important role, but lasting change comes through education, improved driver training, and a collective commitment to safer, more responsible driving,” Lyes said.

