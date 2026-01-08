Pavement parking could soon be banned in areas across the UK

Pavement parking could soon be banned in your local area after the Government greenlit new legislation that would expand council powers to enforce restrictions.

Following a public consultation, local leaders will be granted more far-reaching powers that “make it easier to restrict pavement parking across wider areas”. Previously, councils could ban pavement parking via a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO), but these have typically been restricted to small areas, such as single streets, because of the lengthy and exhaustive legal processes required to sign one off.

It’s already illegal to pavement park in London and some areas in Scotland, and doing so there could net you a £70 or £100 fine respectively; paying the Penalty Charge Notice within 14 days will reduce the amount you have to fork out, though.

Soon, however, strategic authorities, unitary authorities (such as metropolitan or district councils) and county councils will have the power to choose whether they wish to enforce their own blanket bans. But authorities will have the flexibility to allow exemptions, such as on narrow streets where pavement parking would maintain traffic flow.

As you might expect, this will all require the sign-off of secondary legislation, which demands scrutiny from Parliament – something that can take months. In the meantime, the Government is enabling uniformed civil enforcement officers to penalise what it describes as “unnecessary obstruction of the pavement” – likely through a fine, although this is yet to be confirmed.