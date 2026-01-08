UK EV charger boom held back by slow Government funding, says industry

The UK’s EV charging network grew by almost one fifth last year despite lacklustre consumer demand for electric cars and, according to the charging industry, sluggish Government investment in local chargepoint infrastructure.

According to the UK EV charger mapping site ZapMap, 14,097 new charging stations were installed and activated across the country in 2025. This now means that there are roughly 116,000 sockets attached to over 87,000 individual public devices spanning 45,000 sites in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Such an increase represents just over a 19 per cent increase in the number of devices available year-on-year. It comes at a time where the quantity of new electric cars on the road is increasing at a similar rate, with the number of EV registrations having risen by roughly 24 per cent year-on-year – although this is well behind the goal of 28 per cent set by the Government’s ZEV Mandate.

The chief executive of charging industry trade body Charge UK, Vicky Read, said: “A year in which EV sales accounted for a quarter of all vehicle registrations whilst the charging infrastructure grew by a fifth can only be described as hugely positive.”

Read is keen to point out that the greatest focus of the current phase of charger rollout is to install “the right kind of charging in the right places”. For example, collaborations between chargepoint operators and supermarkets mean drivers can plug in as they shop, while ultra-rapid chargers (those with an output of over 150kW) saw the greatest uplift in deployment, with the number of devices across the country having skyrocketed by over 40 per cent in the last year to just shy of 10,000.