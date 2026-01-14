The Jensen Interceptor is back with a vengeance – as Britain’s beloved grand tourer from the Sixties has been reborn as a 960bhp, rear-wheel-drive, track-only apex-predator that promises to deliver “the ultimate analogue driving experience”.

As you can probably tell, this is neither a restomod nor a continuation of your grandad’s old Jensen. The Interceptor GTX is an all-new creation that started out as a clean sheet of paper, and was designed, engineered and hand-crafted in the UK. It also represents the beginning of a new lineage of Interceptors, and a “state of intent” for what’s to come.

Jensen International Automotive (JIA), the Oxfordshire-based company behind the rebirth of the brand and the Interceptor, has revealed it’s already working on an ultra-high-performance GTR model, which will be a street-legal version of the GTX, and a more luxurious GT model designed for grand touring.

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Importantly, all were created as part of the same programme, with most of the exterior form you see on the hardcore GTX set to be carried over to the more subdued roadgoing models (as well as many other key components, we would assume).

While the creators were inspired by the proportions and presence of the original 1966 Interceptor, the design language of the new GTX “focuses firmly on the future – not the past”. This is meant to be what the Interceptor could have become “had the marque continued to evolve uninterrupted into the present day”.

The classic front-engined, long-bonnet, cab-rearward proportions of a GT have been carried over from the Sixties icon, as well as its distinctive floating C-pillar. But the Interceptor GTX is a far more ferocious-looking car, shaped largely by aerodynamics to deliver optimal cooling on track, as well as high-speed stability.