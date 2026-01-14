New Jensen Interceptor GTX is a wild track-only 960bhp monster
Famous name from Sixties returns with supercharged V8 track weapon, but two road cars are already in the works
The Jensen Interceptor is back with a vengeance – as Britain’s beloved grand tourer from the Sixties has been reborn as a 960bhp, rear-wheel-drive, track-only apex-predator that promises to deliver “the ultimate analogue driving experience”.
As you can probably tell, this is neither a restomod nor a continuation of your grandad’s old Jensen. The Interceptor GTX is an all-new creation that started out as a clean sheet of paper, and was designed, engineered and hand-crafted in the UK. It also represents the beginning of a new lineage of Interceptors, and a “state of intent” for what’s to come.
Jensen International Automotive (JIA), the Oxfordshire-based company behind the rebirth of the brand and the Interceptor, has revealed it’s already working on an ultra-high-performance GTR model, which will be a street-legal version of the GTX, and a more luxurious GT model designed for grand touring.
Importantly, all were created as part of the same programme, with most of the exterior form you see on the hardcore GTX set to be carried over to the more subdued roadgoing models (as well as many other key components, we would assume).
While the creators were inspired by the proportions and presence of the original 1966 Interceptor, the design language of the new GTX “focuses firmly on the future – not the past”. This is meant to be what the Interceptor could have become “had the marque continued to evolve uninterrupted into the present day”.
The classic front-engined, long-bonnet, cab-rearward proportions of a GT have been carried over from the Sixties icon, as well as its distinctive floating C-pillar. But the Interceptor GTX is a far more ferocious-looking car, shaped largely by aerodynamics to deliver optimal cooling on track, as well as high-speed stability.
None of the aerodynamic elements on this car is for show. The enormous adjustable rear wing can generate over 350kg of downforce, we’ve been told, with the Interceptor GTX also featuring a front splitter, flat underfloor, rear diffuser, dozens of ducts and vents and a two-plane aerofoil at the rear to control airflow.
Underneath the hand-crafted aluminium bodywork and carbon fibre aero components is a bespoke, bonded and extruded all-aluminium chassis, a bit like a Lotus Elise, designed to reduce weight without compromising on strength or rigidity. This endows the GTX with “exceptional agility and high-speed stability”, Jensen promises.
Driving the rear wheels is a supercharged 6.8-litre V8 engine that revs to 7,000rpm. It’s based on GM’s LT-Series motor used in the Chevrolet Corvette, chosen for its relative compactness, weight and lower centre of gravity. However, less than 20 per cent of the original GM components have been carried over; the rest comprises fully forged internals and motorsport components, custom-built to Jensen’s specifications.
The development and building of the bespoke V8 for the Interceptor GTX was handled by Late Model Engines (LME) based in Houston, Texas, and apparently this unique specification for the engine can safely produce up to 1,200bhp and nearly 1,500Nm of torque. But Jensen has opted to dial it back for the GTX.
The engine roars out of a stainless steel exhaust system, while its almighty amount of grunt is sent through a six-speed sequential transmission with straight-cut dog gears, made by specialist Samsonas Motorsport. This race-spec gearbox will make a lot of noise, but Jensen likes the fact that it adds to the GTX’s character, increasing the intensity and physical engagement of the driving experience.
The GTR and GT models coming later will feature either a conventional H-pattern manual gearbox or a fully automatic transmission, both of which promise to be more refined.
The suspension set-up uses aluminium wishbones front and rear, paired with custom-built Nitron three-way manually adjustable dampers, developed in close collaboration with the fellow Oxfordshire-based specialist. Meanwhile, the motorsport-grade AP Racing brakes, which use steel discs rather than carbon ceramic items, are encased by custom 20-inch, one-piece forged aluminium wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport tyres.
Inside is a bespoke FIA-approved safety cage, carbon fibre competition seats, six-point harnesses and a full fire extinguisher system.The configurable MoTeC digital display behind the steering wheel offers all the vital information, and while this is a function-first, no-distraction sort of cabin, there are a few luxurious touches such as the Alcantara trim and padding, coordinated orange stitching and leather door pulls.
“The Interceptor GTX is the first physical expression of our vision for the future of Jensen,” said the brand’s managing director, David Duerden. “It combines everything we believe a modern Jensen should be – individual, engaging, beautifully engineered and rewarding to drive. While this is only the first step, the GTX gives a clear indication of where we are heading and marks the beginning of an exciting new era for the marque, laying the foundations for future roadgoing models.”
We’ve been told the new Jensen Interceptor GTX costs somewhere in the region of £850,000 to £950,000. Production isn’t likely to start until 2028, as the company will take the next year to complete development of the track car. It’s unclear when other variants will be ready to hit the road.
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