New Jensen Interceptor GTX will reimagine the iconic original
A new Bentley-fighting ‘ultra-luxury’ Jensen Interceptor will be developed in the UK
A new teaser image of the reborn Jensen Interceptor has been released, previewing not just more of the design, but its official name, too. Now called the Jensen Interceptor GTX, this high-end GT will be revealed in full in the next two months, just in time for summer.
This reimagination of the iconic two-door seventies GT is a project from Jensen International Automotive (JIA), a UK-based company that restores and re-engineers the original Jensen Interceptor. Much of its specific technical information is as yet unknown, but a pre-production show car will hopefully reveal all when we get to see it in the coming weeks.
What we do know, however, is that this is an ambitious project. The body, engine and chassis will be entirely bespoke to the Interceptor GTX, rather than based on an existing vehicle. As it did in the seventies, the new model will take the form of a large two-door coupe, with a sloping roofline, but will still have plenty of room inside for four occupants.
Ahead of the driver will sit a V8 engine, but we don’t know whether the new model will use the more innovative Jensen FF’s all-wheel drive set-up, or retain a more traditional rear-drive layout.
From the teaser image, we can also see more of the new car’s design language. This confirms the Interceptor GTX won’t be retro, rather a more contemporary take on its old-fashioned format. This is signalled by the floating C-pillar that sits above an aggressive flared wheelarch, and its rear light bar.
Its form suggests the Interceptor GTX could rival cars such as the Bentley Continental GT and Aston Martin Vanquish. However, it remains to be seen whether this will be priced in-line with its series production cars like these at around £250,000-300,000, or pushed yet further up into higher echelons.
JIA describes this model as an ‘ultra-luxurious’ GT, indicating that it’ll also have a sumptuous cabin that’s full of high-quality materials and the finest British craftsmanship. We don’t yet know whether this is taken literally, with wood and leatherwork, or a more contemporary interpretation featuring modern materials. Either way, it will be highly customisable.
David Duerden, Jensen International Automotive managing director, said: “Taking the theme of the luxury British GT to fresh, thoroughly modern heights, JIA’s first car is designed and engineered from the ground up to deliver an unmatched, deeply immersive, V8-powered driving experience. While it takes inspiration from the Jensen Interceptor launched 60 years ago, this is certainly no ‘restomod’ or ‘continuation’ and will stand proudly as a completely all-new car in its own right.”
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