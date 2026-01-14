A new teaser image of the reborn Jensen Interceptor has been released, previewing not just more of the design, but its official name, too. Now called the Jensen Interceptor GTX, this high-end GT will be revealed in full in the next two months, just in time for summer.

This reimagination of the iconic two-door seventies GT is a project from Jensen International Automotive (JIA), a UK-based company that restores and re-engineers the original Jensen Interceptor. Much of its specific technical information is as yet unknown, but a pre-production show car will hopefully reveal all when we get to see it in the coming weeks.

What we do know, however, is that this is an ambitious project. The body, engine and chassis will be entirely bespoke to the Interceptor GTX, rather than based on an existing vehicle. As it did in the seventies, the new model will take the form of a large two-door coupe, with a sloping roofline, but will still have plenty of room inside for four occupants.

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Ahead of the driver will sit a V8 engine, but we don’t know whether the new model will use the more innovative Jensen FF’s all-wheel drive set-up, or retain a more traditional rear-drive layout.

From the teaser image, we can also see more of the new car’s design language. This confirms the Interceptor GTX won’t be retro, rather a more contemporary take on its old-fashioned format. This is signalled by the floating C-pillar that sits above an aggressive flared wheelarch, and its rear light bar.