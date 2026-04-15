The compact Jaecoo 5 SUV is now available with a full hybrid powertrain, joining the full-electric and entry-level pure petrol model in the line up. Priced from £26,270, it’ll be available in two trims – Pure and Luxury – and arrive in the third quarter of this year.

The new hybrid powertrain is the same as found elsewhere in the Chery organisation, which owns the Jaecoo brand. It pairs a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a small electric motor and a 1.83kWh battery pack. At 221bhp, it’s considerably more powerful than the pure petrol variant, and helps drop the 0-62mph time to 7.9 seconds.

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It’s also claimed to be more efficient with a combined WLTP economy rating of 53mpg. This compares favourably with the pure petrol’s official rating of 41mpg, which we’ve found in the real-world is more like 35mpg. Improved efficiency and a substantial 51-litre fuel tank will equate to a range of around 650-miles, says Jaecoo.

The hybrid is otherwise identical to its purely petrol-powered counterpart, with two variants making up the range. All models pick up LED lights, a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, 18-inch wheels, a surround view camera system and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The top-spec Luxury costs an extra £3,495 and adds in a more powerful 8-speaker sound system, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control and heated and ventilated seats.

Rivals for the new hybrid-powered Jaecoo 5 include the Toyota Yaris Cross, which is priced similarly but has far less performance from its pair of hybrid powertrains, and you’ll have to spend far more to match its standard equipment. The Honda HR-V is another competitor, but it starts at over £30,000 for the entry-level model.

The Ford Puma is in a similar boat, with less power from its mild-hybrid 1.0-litre Ecoboost model and less equipment for a similar £27,000 price point.

If you’re interested in purchasing the new Jaecoo 5, or any of its rivals mentioned above, check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service for all the latest deals...