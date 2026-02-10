Long-term test: Nissan Qashqai e-Power Tekna+
Second report: What a difference 20 years make in the life of popular SUV
Verdict
The Nissan Qashqai has continued to get better as we’ve spent more time with it. The sales charts prove the appeal of a product that is practical, efficient and meets the needs of a large demographic, and that’s good enough for the Gibson family.
- Mileage: 11,405 miles
- Efficiency: 50.3mpg
Amazingly, it’s been 20 years since the Nissan Qashqai was first revealed to the public, so we thought it high time that we lined up our long-term Mk3 against the original to see how far this family car has come.
Sourcing a Qashqai Mk1 was easy enough, because Nissan has one on its heritage fleet. However, on first encounter it did make me feel old, because I remember just how impressed I was with the original when I shot one for a test many moons ago.
Nearly three-quarters of a million Qashqais have been sold in the UK since it arrived in 2007, and it has consistently featured in the top-10 annual new-car sales charts over the years. It definitely turned the firm’s fortunes around, while the fact it’s built in Sunderland means it’s a genuine British success story.
Lining up the Mk1 and Mk3 cars side by side, it’s interesting to see where the changes have come over two decades, while maintaining lots of obvious appeal for UK buyers. The Qashqai was a real breakthrough for Nissan; the SUV market was still in its infancy, but the car proved to be what a lot of people needed. Buyers appreciated the taller ride height that meant access was easier and there was a better view out, while the off-road looks also created lots of practical space that a similarly sized hatchback couldn’t match. Those plus points continue today with the current generation.
Used - available now
2022 Nissan
Qashqai
9,810 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3LCash £19,549
2022 Nissan
Qashqai
42,090 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3LCash £16,449
2020 Nissan
Qashqai
23,446 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3LCash £15,049
2022 Nissan
Qashqai
7,885 milesManualPetrol1.3LCash £16,198
Perhaps the biggest change lies under the bonnet, with the latest car’s e-Power hybrid powertrain proving to be a real gem. The Mk1 had petrol and diesel options, with Nissan’s heritage example featuring a wheezy 113bhp 1.6-litre petrol. It does the job in a car with a 1.3-tonne kerbweight (compared with the 1.6 tonnes of our 202bhp Qashqai e-Power), but the advances in engine tech clearly show.
As well as offering far more power, the hybrid has far cleaner CO2 emissions, at 103g/km, compared with 159g/km for the old 1.6. In terms of performance, there’s no contest, with the current car’s 7.9-second 0-62mph time significantly beating that of the original, at 12 seconds exactly.
The market for family-sized SUVs has exploded since the original Qashqai was launched, so it’s no surprise that the car’s styling has evolved to help it to stand out. The Mk1 was relatively restrained, but obviously people liked the whole package enough for it to sell in high numbers worldwide. Visually, the cars are obviously quite different, with the latest one incorporating sharper lines and more distinctive lights. But the shape of the original still works, and the proportions look good.
It’s the interior that has probably dated the most. Lots of plastic adorns the Mk1’s cabin, and plenty of technology that we now take for granted is missing, such as a satellite-navigation screen or reversing camera. The current car has quilted premium upholstery and 64-colour ambient lighting, too.
It’s fun to get behind the wheel of older cars because it’s more about the driving than the technology, and part of the original Qashqai’s charm is its decent handling. It’s not a big SUV by any measure, and is more car-like to drive, but with a higher viewpoint.
The Mk1 Qashqai is also practical, because it’s big enough for five people and has a decent boot, and the current car has kept this DNA. It easily swallows all my photography gear and more, and with two boot floor levels for storage and loads of cup-holders and cabin cubbies, there’s no shortage of places to lose things.
The time spent with both cars proved that I had been right to want an original Qashqai. It was a game-changer at the time, and although it was never a true SUV, it offered the same benefits of space, comfort and practicality.
The current model does the same for a new generation, while the e-Power system feels like another game-changer when it comes to making a good family car even better. In many ways, the latest hybrid is the perfect stepping stone before making the leap to buying a fully electric family car.
Nissan Qashqai e-Power Tekna+: first fleetwatch report
A battery mishap in the Qashqai meant roadside assistance was needed
If you have read my previous reports, you’ll know that the cars I drive end up being a photography workstation. They get me to locations and help store all my photography gear, not to mention the cleaning products that are especially needed when we’re shooting in the winter.
I also end up spending a lot of time at locations waiting for people to arrive or cars to be delivered. I’ve done this many times before, but the Qashqai had a bit of an issue recently. Normally, the car senses when the 12-volt battery is being drained and will warn you, or the engine will kick in to keep it charged if the ignition is on. Unfortunately, while I was waiting in a St Albans car park, I either didn’t notice the warning or the car failed to power up. So with perfect timing I opened the window and the car died; a couple of warning messages popped up, then nothing.
Thankfully, the car comes with RAC roadside assistance, and after a couple of hours the Nissan was back in action. Apparently the battery had dropped to nine volts instead of 12 and after a quick boost from the helpful RAC patrolman, the Qashqai was ready to go again.
The battery was later inspected by Nissan, but it got a clean bill of health. So I’m putting this down to my own human error, and next time I’m parked up, I’ll be a bit more aware of battery care. Or maybe just turn down the heating a bit.
Nissan Qashqai e-Power Tekna+: first report
Popular family SUV makes a good first impression on our fleet
- Mileage: 4,151 miles
- Efficiency: 54.7mpg
A new SUV to replace the impressive Peugeot 5008 has turned up at the Gibson house and, surprisingly, given how long I’ve been here, it’s a model that I’ve never previously had as a long-term test car.
I’ve got the keys to the new and improved Nissan Qashqai e-Power. Ever since the model replaced the lacklustre Almera in 2006, it’s been a real success for Nissan and I’ve thought for a long time that the original would be a great family car. So nearly 20 years after the launch of the first-generation Qashqai, I’ve got the latest version and I’m looking forward to seeing if it lives up to my expectations.
Early signs are good. For a start, the car is finished in Magnetic Blue, which will be great for pictures even on winter days. The Qashqai’s design has radically altered from the original model, and various tweaks of the exterior styling have led to a stylish, modern SUV. Our Qashqai sits on 20-inch alloy wheels and looks good with its gloss-black trim.
But the big advance for this Nissan is the new e-Power hybrid system that the brand claims is the most efficient in the segment. The Qashqai recently beat the Kia Sportage and Volkswagen Tiguan in an Auto Express triple test, so I’m expecting good things from the car built at Nissan’s Sunderland plant.
The Qashqai impressed in our road test due to its improved powertrain, and having just driven a Peugeot 5008 hybrid for six months, it’ll be interesting to see how well Nissan’s system compares. It uses a three-cylinder petrol engine that acts as a generator to charge the battery that powers the electric motor.
I’ve been very impressed so far. You get EV-like power delivery with smooth, quiet acceleration and barely any engine noise, plus official fuel economy of 61.4mpg. Hopefully, I can achieve a similar return from the car. The cabin is also important, given the long hours I’ll be spending in it. Thankfully, not everything is controlled via the 10-inch touchscreen, and there are physical dials and knobs.
Heating settings can be an adjusted on the move without taking your eyes off the road and it’s the same with the radio volume. Some things have worked well for years and the need to search through screen menus to change settings is over-complicated in some cars, but thankfully not the Nissan.
Although it’s not as big as the 5008, the Qashqai has enough space for four adults and the Tekna+ model we’re testing has premium quilted-leather heated seats that include a massage setting. There is synthetic suede trim on the centre console and arm-rests, plus customisable ambient lighting. Overall, the interior feels very classy.
The 504-litre boot is large enough for all my photography gear and, as in the 5008, has a storage space under two removable shelves where I can store all the car-cleaning products that I need for photoshoots in winter. The ride is firmer than the 5008’s and there is slightly more noise in the cabin. Neither is a big issue, however, and the ride is still good. The pay-off is a more dynamic driving experience.
In fact, the only issue wasn’t the car’s fault at all. A day after it was delivered, a low tyre pressure warning popped up on the screen. I inflated the tyre to the correct PSI at a garage and I couldn’t see any damage to the rubber following a quick inspection.
A couple of days later the warning light came on again, though, and this time I decided to have the tyre checked at an F1 Autocentre. The technician found a tiny hole in the sidewall that couldn’t be repaired. The right tyre wasn’t in stock, so I returned a few days later for a new Michelin Primacy 4 to match the other three tyres. It cost £251.56, which made for a frustrating start to the year.
|Model:
|Nissan Qashqai Tekna+ New e-Power 205PS 2WD
|On fleet since:
|January 2026
|Price new:
|£43,200
|Engine:
|1.5-litre 3cyl petrol + e-motor, auto
|Power/torque:
|255bhp/311Nm
|CO2/tax:
|105g/km/27%
|Options:
|None fitted
|Insurance*:
|Group: 29 Quote: £1,337
|Mileage/mpg:
|4,151/54.7mpg
|Any problems?
|Punctured tyre
*Insurance quote for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.
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