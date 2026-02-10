Verdict

The Nissan Qashqai has continued to get better as we’ve spent more time with it. The sales charts prove the appeal of a product that is practical, efficient and meets the needs of a large demographic, and that’s good enough for the Gibson family.

Mileage: 11,405 miles

11,405 miles Efficiency: 50.3mpg

Amazingly, it’s been 20 years since the Nissan Qashqai was first revealed to the public, so we thought it high time that we lined up our long-term Mk3 against the original to see how far this family car has come.

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Sourcing a Qashqai Mk1 was easy enough, because Nissan has one on its heritage fleet. However, on first encounter it did make me feel old, because I remember just how impressed I was with the original when I shot one for a test many moons ago.

Nearly three-quarters of a million Qashqais have been sold in the UK since it arrived in 2007, and it has consistently featured in the top-10 annual new-car sales charts over the years. It definitely turned the firm’s fortunes around, while the fact it’s built in Sunderland means it’s a genuine British success story.

Lining up the Mk1 and Mk3 cars side by side, it’s interesting to see where the changes have come over two decades, while maintaining lots of obvious appeal for UK buyers. The Qashqai was a real breakthrough for Nissan; the SUV market was still in its infancy, but the car proved to be what a lot of people needed. Buyers appreciated the taller ride height that meant access was easier and there was a better view out, while the off-road looks also created lots of practical space that a similarly sized hatchback couldn’t match. Those plus points continue today with the current generation.