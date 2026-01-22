Stricter sentencing and a national rehabilitation scheme have been touted as solutions to an “under-the-radar” epidemic after it was found that those caught drug driving are five times more likely to reoffend than drunk drivers.

A Freedom of Information request submitted by the RAC uncovered that over the 11 years up to July 2025, 12,391 drivers were caught drug driving more than three times in the UK. This dwarfs the 2,553 drivers convicted of drink driving three times or more in the same period, with more than 50 individuals accumulating over 10 endorsements each.

Senior policy officer at the RAC, Rod Dennis, pointed out: “While it’s drink-driving that tends to attract most of the headlines, these figures show just how much of a problem the more under-the-radar issue of drug-driving is becoming.”

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While drug driving is certainly a growing issue, it remains far less common than drink driving; between July 2014 and 2025, almost 100,000 people were convicted of drug driving, compared with just over 220,000 caught under the influence of alcohol when behind the wheel.

Yet, with the rate of reoffending for drug driving much higher than for drink driving, this has prompted calls for tougher legislation to act as a deterrent.