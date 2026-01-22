Drug-driving overtakes drink-driving in new epidemic that threatens road safety

A drug-driving epidemic has been declared after new figures revealed that more people are getting caught high behind the wheel than drinking and driving. This has prompted calls for a drug-driving rehabilitation scheme, as well as greater police powers to get offending drivers off the road.

A Freedom of Information request submitted by road safety charity IAM RoadSmart revealed that 30,707 drivers received a drug-driving (DG10) endorsement last year, marking a 28 per cent increase since 2022. Even more worrying, drug-driving offences have now also, for the first time, surpassed the licence endorsements for those caught drink-driving; 29,769 licence holders were found guilty of drink-driving (DR10) offences in 2025, a 17 per cent decrease compared with 2022.

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Director of policy at IAM RoadSmart, Nicholas Lyes, said: “It’s becoming clear that the UK is mired in a drug driving epidemic, to the point where it may now be more of a threat on our streets than drink driving.”

The statistics highlight an imbalance in terms of the age of drug-driving offenders. Despite only representing six per cent of licence holders, 17-24-year-olds accounted for almost one in five (18 per cent) of the DG10 endorsements in 2025 – more than double those for drivers aged 60 and over.