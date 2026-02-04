Chery has announced that a fourth of its brands is coming to the UK, joining Omoda, Jaecoo and self-branded Chery models. Called Lepas, the new marque will arrive in the third quarter of this year with a bolder and more imaginative range of models than the core Chery lineup, ones designed from the outset to suit European tastes.

Lepas has not confirmed which models it will launch with in the UK, but the brand has so far revealed three in other markets - the L4, L6 and L8. The Lepas L8 is the only model that is commercially available so far, and takes the form of a mid-size hybrid SUV similar in size and style to Chery’s existing Tiggo models.

All the Lepas cars feature a smoother design language plus bolder colour and trim options than the equivalent Chery-badged models.

Few technical specifications for any of the models are available, but the L8 has a sizable 2,800mm wheelbase, which should unlock lots of interior space. The cabin will also feature the brand’s latest infotainment technology, already seen on models like the Jaecoo 5.

Lepas is defined as a ‘new energy vehicle’ brand and all models, including the L8, will feature a hybrid powertrain, but there’s no indication yet whether all-electric versions will also be available. Hybrid options will probably include the Super Hybrid system and a more traditional plug-in hybrid system, as found in Jaecoo, Omoda and Chery sister models.

The smaller Lepas L6 and L4 SUVs have similar design elements, but limited information on them has been revealed – a look into Chery’s other brands, however, gives us a good idea of the technical basis of these models.

The name, Lepas, is meant to be a combination of the words ‘Leopard’, ‘Leap’ and ‘Passion’, but for readers into their marine fauna, it’s also a genus of common goose barnacle. More information on the new car company will be available in the coming weeks, but for now we have another new Chinese brand to get our heads around.

