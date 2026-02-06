The number of public electric car chargers in the UK has leapt by almost a fifth in the past year. This increase, while impressive, marks a minor slowdown overall in public charging deployment, coming alongside a seeming stifling in demand for EVs.

Statistics from EV charging website ZapMap indicate that, as of January 2026, there are now 88,513 public electric car charging points scattered across the UK. That’s over 14,000 more than there were this time last year, representing a 19 per cent year-on-year increase from January 2025.

However, this growth pales in comparison to 2024, when nearly 20,000 new chargepoints were installed, and even 2023 when over 16,000 new chargers joined the network. Similarly, while the number of EV sales in 2025 increased by 24 per cent to around 470,000, market share only crept up by four per cent year-on-year, signalling a stalling in appetite for electric models.

Regardless, the UK’s some 88,500 chargepoints possess over 122,000 connectors – some devices boast more than one cable to plug in with – and are spread across 45,242 locations nationwide. As you’d expect, Greater London is the home of the greatest proportion of the UK’s EV charging network; ZapMap says almost 28,000 (31 per cent) of the country’s chargepoints can be found in or around the capital, despite the latest motorparc stats from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders suggesting that London is home to just 11 per cent of the UK’s EVs.