Fuel prices fall as Iran declares Straight of Hormuz "completely open"

Head of policy at the RAC Simon Williams remarked: “After 46 days of rising prices, the cost of both petrol and diesel across the country has finally begun to drop very slightly. Wholesale prices are still lower, so we’re hopeful there will be further reductions amounting to several pence a litre in the coming days.”

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According to the RAC Foundation, the Iran war has so far cost drivers an additional £1.4 billion at the pumps compared with if fuel prices had remained at pre-conflict levels. Director Steve Gooding said: “Whether or not we [are] on the cusp of meaningful peace, drivers continue to pay a huge ‘war premium’ at the pumps, and the Exchequer continues to receive tens of millions of pounds from drivers in a VAT windfall it wasn’t expecting.”

How quickly the prices will decline is up for debate, with last month seeing the biggest monthly rise in the cost of fuel ever recorded; petrol and diesel increased by 20 and 40 pence per litre respectively between the beginning and end of March. The Competition and Markets Authority says it will keep an eye out for so-called “rocket and feather” pricing – when costs reactively rise and then take a long time to drop back to normal levels.

Executive director for markets at the CMA Juliette Enser previously said: “While price increases might be inevitable because of rising wholesale costs, it is important that those increases reflect genuine cost pressures… We will be closely scrutinising and reporting on what’s happening with fuel prices and call out any concerning behaviour.”

High prices have also coincided with evidence of panic buying, according to analysis by New Automotive. Chief executive at New Automotive, Ben Nelmes, explained: “March usually sees a rise in fuel sales because it is a big month for the delivery of newly registered cars, all of which need filling up.

“This March was different, as everyone rushed out to beat a rise in the petrol and diesel price by filling up before prices skyrocketed. There were also rumours about shortages, though there’s little evidence that there was any risk of shortage.”

Stay tuned to Auto Express for updates.

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