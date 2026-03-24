Threat of pay-per-mile tax is putting half of motorists off buying an EV

More than half of drivers might be put off buying an EV due to the Government’s proposed pay-per-mile tax on electric cars. That’s one of the several findings of the AA’s annual EV Readiness Index survey which asks the view of more than 12,000 of the association’s members across the country.

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When asked whether they would still consider an electric car in the light of the upcoming eVED scheme, which could charge electric car drivers as much as three pence per mile on top of the standard annual rate of road tax, as many as 55 per cent said they wouldn’t.

The AA’s president, Edmund King, pointed out how this kind of move by the Government “risk[s] denting confidence just as the market is beginning to mature from the early adopters.”

One of the biggest draws when it comes to making the switch to EVs is the reduced running costs resulting from charging rather than buying petrol. However, less than a quarter (22 per cent) of those the AA surveyed said they were confident they would know how to charge an electric car.

This level of uncertainty among prospective buyers together with the proposed introduction of eVED in 2028 has the potential to create a swing back in favour of traditional internal combustion models - especially considering concerns around the sometimes hefty depreciation suffered by electric cars.