JCB might be known for excavators, forklifts and tractors, but it also has history in world record pursuits - especially those involving speed. The British company’s latest endeavour targets the world land speed record for a hydrogen-powered vehicle.

The JCB Hydromax is the ‘car’ looking to beat the current hydrogen land speed record of 303mph, set by the Venturi Buckeye Bullet 2 in 2009 on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah. JCB is aiming for over 350mph - funnily enough the same speed that it reached in the ‘Dieselmax’ in 2006 - which set a land speed record for diesel power that still stands today.

At the helm of the Dieselmax 20 years ago was legendary Wing Commander Andy Green OBE - who also holds the title as the only person to break the sound barrier on land in the 763.035mph ThrustSSC back in 1997. Green has once again teamed up with JCB to drive the Hydromax.

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“The 'JCB Hydromax' car is lighter, more powerful and faster than its predecessor of 20 years ago. Once again, we're going to show the world just how good British engineering and technology really is. This August we're going to smash the hydrogen-powered vehicle record in the world's fastest (and most exciting!) zero-emissions vehicle. I can't wait.” said Green.