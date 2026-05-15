“Tyre labelling needs improvement, as it’s based on assumptions from the past century.” That's the view of one of the main figures behind a new project that could change the way car tyres are tested and labelled in the UK and Europe.

Led by the Swiss-Polish Cooperation Programme, which includes academics from the Gdańsk University of Technology, the ECOLABEL initiative aims to provide consumers with clearer and more representative information about tyres to help inform buying decisions. ECOLABEL, in case you are wondering, stands for Environmental Consumer-Oriented Labelling Advancement for Better tyre energy Efficiency and Lower external noise.

Lead investigator and project coordinator, Dr. Piotr Mioduszewski, explained to Auto Express that since the popularisation of EVs, “tyre rolling noise has become extremely important because in typical road conditions, this is the total vehicle sound”. On current European tyre labels, the volume of tyres is displayed in decibels, alongside elements such as wet weather performance and rolling resistance scores.

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“In the case of rolling resistance we are primarily talking about money for consumers,” Dr. Mioduszewski continued, “because if they buy tyres with higher rolling resistance, they will spend more money on fuel or they will get a lower range in EVs.”