Cars are getting safer, but the UK’s roads are more dangerous for everyone else

The number of casualties among drivers and car occupants has once again fallen in the past year. Yet experts believe that UK roads are still no safer because a rise in vulnerable road user casualties suggests poor infrastructure and deficiencies in driving standards could be making the roads more dangerous for others.

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Department for Transport estimates suggest the number of people killed on UK roads in 2025 has dipped by around four per cent year-on-year to 1,556. This represents a 10 per cent decrease over the past decade, with car occupants experiencing some of the biggest reductions in fatalities; despite road traffic having risen in 2025, the number of car occupant fatalities fell by eight per cent in 2025, with 15 per cent fewer people being killed compared with 2015.

Yet there appears to be a growing divide between car safety and the protection of vulnerable road users, such as motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians. The director of policy at IAM RoadSmart, Nicholas Lyes, told Auto Express: “While [car] occupants are now far better protected today than ever before, this sadly has not extended to other road users.”

Factoring in those killed and seriously injured on UK roads in 2025, the numbers actually show a four per cent increase year-on-year with much of this down to large spikes in fatalities and injuries among those riding motorcycles, bicycles and e-scooters. This year marks the second consecutive increase in the number of motorcyclist fatalities, having risen by a concerning 13 per cent year-on-year. Similarly, casualties of all severities among pedal cyclists leapt by 10 per cent over the previous year, in stark contrast to the three per cent decrease for car occupants.