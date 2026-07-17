UK Car park firm fined drivers queuing for petrol, now the CMA wants a word

Is it fair to give someone a parking fine when queuing at a petrol station? That’s the question being asked in an investigation into one of the UK’s largest car park operators by the Competition and Markets Authority.

Following complaints from motorists, the CMA has confirmed that it’s launched an enquiry into the practices of Euro Car Parks. Not only is the watchdog evaluating whether its practices at petrol stations break consumer law, but the CMA also says it will “examine aspects of the company’s wider appeals processes – relating to both petrol stations and car parks”.

Executive director of consumer protection at the CMA, Emma Cochrane, said: “Parking companies must treat motorists fairly at all stages – and a clear and consistent appeals process must be at the heart of this.”

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And she warned: “It’s time for all private parking operators to comply with consumer law or risk action from the CMA.”

At the time of writing it has not been ruled whether or not Euro Car Parks broke consumer law; the CMA will continue to gather evidence until Spring 2027. Auto Express has approached the parking firm, which operates more than 3,000 sites across the UK, for comment.