Car parking code of practice delay "scandalous" as fines soar

“Urgent action is needed, and introducing the rules by the end of the year will help wrestle back some of the balance in favour of the motorist,” Cousens continued.

Auto Express approached the Department for Transport, asking if and when it plans to implement the Code. Not wanting to be pinned to an exact timeline, a government spokesperson said: “Motorists must be protected when using private car parks, and we are determined to drive up standards in the industry.

“We know how much of an issue this is for drivers, which is why we will set out further details on the private parking code of practice as soon as possible.”

Ultimately, until some sort of code is introduced, Cousens claims that “drivers will continue to be attacked by these shark-like businesses.” On the other hand, operators maintained back in 2022 that following the Code could result in 46 per cent of parking businesses going bust within a year, and the loss of 3,000 jobs. At the time, the British Parking Association – an industry trade body – said reducing the maximum parking charges could limit the effectiveness of parking enforcement and increase the risk of drivers ignoring parking rules.

The RAC points to recent high-profile parking cases that highlight the perceived unfairness of parking operations, including one where a driver was threatened with £1,906 in fines after taking longer than five minutes to pay for parking in Derby, and also the hundreds of angry users of a car park in Syston, Leicestershire, who have been threatened with fines due to what they claim are parking machine faults.

The RAC also says its analysis shows that just five parking firms are responsible for almost half the requests to the DVLA for keepers’ details currently, while our calculations suggest the £2.50 cost of making such requests nets the UK Government more than £36 million in revenue each year from parking firms.

