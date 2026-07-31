Cheaper EV charging is key to persuading more drivers to go electric
A survey conducted by YouGov has revealed that a reduction in the price of public EV charging could help the UK hit ZEV Mandate targets
Reducing the price of public EV charging could be the key to solving the Government’s problem with the ZEV Mandate – that’s the consensus following a survey by YouGov, which found that the number of people who would consider an EV for their next car would rise significantly if using electric car infrastructure was cheaper than filling up with petrol or diesel.
The investigation, commissioned by chargepoint operator trade body ChargeUK, revealed that currently only a quarter of people would be likely to consider an EV for their next car. However, this figure would rise to 37 per cent under a scenario whereby public EV charging is cheaper than buying petrol – beyond the 33 per cent target set for 2026 by the ZEV Mandate.
Using Government advisory rates for vehicle efficiency combined with the current prices for EV charging, petrol and diesel, the cost of topping up an EV currently sits around 22 pence per mile – roughly six pence per mile more, on average, than fueling an internal combustion equivalent. Charging an electric car via an off-peak energy tariff remains by far the cheapest means of travel, though, equating to just over two pence per mile.
YouGov’s survey consulted over 2,000 people from across the political spectrum, with results weighted to reflect the view of the electorate. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Labour and Green Party voters were found to be the most likely to purchase an electric car in the next year, with those who voted Reform UK at the 2024 General Election the least likely. That said, a change in public charging pricing to be cheaper than petrol and diesel would have the biggest impact for voters of Nigel Farage’s party, with the percentage who would consider an EV jumping from 13 to 21 per cent.
ChargeUK’s head of policy and public affairs, Jarrod Birch, said: “The case for weakening sales targets rests on the claim that drivers will not buy electric cars. These results, combined with a post-Iran sales boom, blow a hole in that argument. They show that [the] Government has a huge demand lever left to pull, one that they already have a hand on through the public cost of EV charging review.”
One of the solutions touted by ChargeUK, as well as other bodies within the EV industry, is a cut in VAT on public charging. While charging an electric car at home attracts domestic VAT rates of five per cent – in fact, a home charge will incur no VAT at all between October 2026 and April 2027, thanks to a recent announcement by PM Andy Burnham – those using public chargepoints must pay the full 20 per cent VAT rate.
A reduction to match the pre-cut five per cent domestic VAT rate would, in the words of electric car owner advocacy group EVA England’s CEO, Vicky Edmonds: “make public charging fair, affordable and easier to trust”.
It is worth pointing out, though, that a 15 per cent reduction in the cost of public charging such as the one suggested here wouldn’t be quite enough to make rapid charging (i.e charging at speeds of over 50kW) cheaper than petrol and diesel. Still, it would make slower public chargers, such as those found on lamposts, notably less expensive than filling up at a fuel station.
Regardless, more affordable public charging is fundamental if the UK wishes to meet its tough self-imposed EV targets. In the first half of 2026, EVs made up one in four new cars registered – eight per cent behind what’s required by the Mandate. In fact, many Government figures, including the newly-reinstated Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, have recently hinted that targets could be weakened amid mounting pressure from the car industry as manufacturers place huge discounts on new models in order to avoid fines.
Following the announcement of registration figures for the first six months of 2026, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders’ chief executive, Mike Hawes, said: “Manufacturers are investing billions developing and bringing the vehicles to market – and spending billions more to sell them, yet the market is still not moving fast enough. Reforming the mandate now is essential not just to keep the transition on track but to protect the UK’s competitiveness, attract investment and safeguard jobs.”
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