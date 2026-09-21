The price of diesel has hit its highest recorded level in UK history. On average, filling up at the black pump will now set drivers back on average £1.99 per litre, with the typical motorway service station charging as much as £2.16.

According to the RAC, the cost to fill up the average diesel car’s 55-litre fuel tank now stands at over £109 – £30 more than at the start of the US-Iran war that’s caused the cost of petrol and diesel to spiral out of control. This figure eclipses the previous high of 199.09 pence per litre experienced during the early stages of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the summer of 2022 and, in the words of the RAC’s head of policy, Simon Williams, it marks an entry into “new uncharted territory”.

Similarly, the price of petrol has also seen a huge rise since the kick-off of hostilities; the average UK price of petrol now sits at £1.74 per litre – almost 40p more than in February. This means filling up the average petrol car will now set you back almost £96, which is roughly £23 more than seven months ago. At motorway service stations, petrol is also almost on the brink of breaking the £2-per-litre mark.

Car Fill-up cost (28/02/26) Fill-up cost (28/09/26) Vauxhall Corsa 1.0l (Petrol, 40L) £53.13 £69.65 Ford Puma 1.0l mHEV (Petrol, 42L) £55.79 £73.13 Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI (Diesel, 66L) £93.97 £131.46 Kia Sportage Hybrid (Petrol, 52L) £69.07 £90.55 Land Rover Defender 110 D350 (Diesel, 89L) £126.72 £177.27

“These extraordinarily high prices are another reminder of just how exposed the UK is to events occurring far away from its shores,” said Williams. The cost for a barrel of Brent Crude – the type of oil that’s refined into motor fuel – now sits at around $100 per barrel, up from just over $70 before 28 February. “Only a sustained lower oil price – over several weeks, not days – will lead to cheaper prices at the pumps,” Williams explained.