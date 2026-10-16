Hundreds of people have been arrested and even more cars seized in a week-long operation by police to tackle the activities of organised gangs, some of whom were running so-called ‘chop shops’ and fitting stolen cars with cloned number plates.

A coalition of 32 police forces, backed by the Home Office and National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), acted on 100 warrants, resulting in the arrest of 286 individuals and the seizure of 319 stolen vehicles, with a combined estimated value of over £2.6 million.

NPCC vehicle crime lead and assistant chief constable Sarah Grahame said: “The results of the third Operation Alliances demonstrate what can be achieved when police forces and our partners work together, sharing intelligence and targeting our resources where they can have the greatest impact.”

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Despite the recent launches of several police taskforces dedicated to tackling vehicle theft, stolen cars remain a huge problem; in 2025, almost 55,000 were reported to the DVLA, although this was actually 11 per cent fewer than in 2024.

“Vehicle crime is not a low-level crime with minimal consequences,” Grahame continued. “It affects people and communities every day and, as the range of arrests during this operation demonstrates, is often linked to other serious offending.”