Dangerous e-bike riders could soon be liable for punishment under new laws designed to curb what have been described as ‘wild west’-like standards.

The new shared cycle scheme consultation will set out proposals for new rules for not only the operators of shared bike and e-bike schemes, but users, too. One of the key aims of the consultation is to crack down on antisocial riding to protect other road users – both drivers or vulnerable pedestrians.

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Under proposed new laws, local authorities will be given the power to grant licences to service providers as well as decide on and enforce rules for those riding within their constituency. Guidelines will eventually set out how those jumping red lights, riding on the pavement, ignoring traffic signals or riding drunk or underage can be fined.

How much offenders could be charged is yet to be decided, but the Department for Transport states that this “might range from anywhere from the £2 to £10 operator-led user fines agreed between the London Borough of Westminster and the shared cycle operator Lime in 2026, up to the levels of fixed penalty notices for traffic offences”. The latter range from £50 for minor offences to anything between £100-£300 for endorsable offences.