Injury payouts following collisions involving e-scooters and e-bikes in the UK have surpassed £110 million. An explosion in payouts has prompted calls for greater awareness of micromobility rules.

According to the Motor Insurance Bureau, a non-profit organisation that’s paid for by insurers to support those affected by uninsured collisions, it has processed over 700 claims involving accidents with e-scooters and e-bikes since 2015. These add up to a total of almost £111 million in payouts.

In fact, almost half of this (roughly £47 million) was paid out in 2025 alone, with roughly £30 million being spent on compensation the year prior. However, given that claims are reported based on the year the accident took place and that those affected have up to three years to submit their case, the MIB says only figures up to 2022 are final. That means that the above totals still have more time to grow.

Knowledge gap on e-scooter and e-bike laws

The MIB’s CEO, Angus Eaton, pointed out what he described as “a worrying gap between how commonly people use micromobility vehicles and how well they understand the law around them. Many people simply don’t realise that riding a privately owned e-scooter on public roads is illegal, and that means they’re riding uninsured.”