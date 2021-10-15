Best folding e-bikes 2024

Commuting by car is becoming increasingly expensive and more difficult, but public transport isn’t an option for many of us, either. Shifting to two wheels could be the answer. Using a bike means you can drive to a place where it is cheaper to park and then simply cycle the rest of the way to your destination. A folding bike is much easier to pack into the boot of your car, and having an electric motor to help out on the hills should mean you don’t arrive at work in too much of a sweat. None of the models we’re testing here is cheap, but they can often be bought through cycle-to-work schemes to save tax, and the cost offset by savings in fares and parking. But which folding e-bike is the best to get you out of a jam? We tested seven at various price levels to find out. How we tested them 9 There’s a huge choice of folding electric bikes on the market, but here we’re considering models that make the most sense for motorists who will be putting them in the boot of a car frequently. Given that you’ll be lifting them into the back of a car, we looked at how easy they are to fold, how compact they are, and how much they weigh. Bonus points were given for extras such as built-in lights, clear displays and mudguards.

We then rode all the contenders for several miles on hilly terrain to check the handling, comfort and assistance levels. Finally, we scored them for value. Reviews MiRiDER One 9 Price: around £1,600

around £1,600 Weight: 17.3kg

17.3kg Gears: One

One Range: 45 miles

45 miles Rating: 5 stars

5 stars Contact: mirider.co.uk This was the Best Buy in our last test, but it risked being dethroned by another MiRiDER model – the GB3 we tested in April 2023. That was also a five-star bike and we’d recommend it if you do longer journeys. But for shorter – and flatter – commutes, the One is £900 cheaper, so makes more sense. Unlike the other bikes here, it has just one gear, so the motor has to work harder on hills. However, there is enough range for all but the longest commutes. It’s a comfortable bike, great fun to ride and folds almost as small as the Brompton. Buy now from MiRiDER Gocycle G4 9 Price: around £3,400

around £3,400 Weight: 17.6kg

17.6kg Gears: Three

Three Range: 40 miles

40 miles Rating: 4.5 stars

4.5 stars Contact: gocycle.com The Gocycle G4 won a recommended rosette in our last test and the price has dropped by a massive £600 since then, making it even more attractive. It looks like a bike from the future and features some sophisticated materials and engineering.

It’s bigger than the MiRiDER and Brompton, yet still easy to fold down to a size that will fit in a boot and is light enough to carry. Thanks to its bigger wheels and rear suspension, its ride is the most comfortable of any bike here, and the powerful motor makes hills simply disappear. Buy now from Gocycle Ampere Alter 9 Price: around £1,300

around £1,300 Weight: 22 kg

22 kg Gears: Seven

Seven Range: 40 miles

40 miles Rating: 4 stars

around £3,700 Weight: 15.6 kg

15.6 kg Gears: Four

Four Range: 45 miles

45 miles Rating: 4 stars

4 stars Contact: brompton.com If you need to incorporate a stint on public transport as part of your commute, then the Brompton might be the only choice. Once you get the hang of the mechanism, it folds down to a tiny size and can be carried on a rush-hour train without causing too many complaints – especially as the battery pack can be removed to make the bike easy to handle.

Four gears and its light weight mean it takes little effort to ride too, but the front-wheel drive and the weight of the battery pack over the nose of the bike do make the handling feel odd. Buy now from Brompton Estarli e20.7 Pro 9 Price: around £1,500

around £1,500 Weight: 18kg

18kg Gears: Seven

Seven Range: 31 miles

31 miles Rating: 3.5 stars

3.5 stars Contact: estarli.co.uk With its 20-inch wheels and a chunky frame, the Estarli dwarfs some of the other bikes here, yet it also boasts one of the lowest prices. The Pro version we tested has a few nice extras, but there are cheaper options if you are not all that bothered about having lights, mudguards and luggage racks. With seven gears, strong disc brakes and five levels of assistance, it offers a comfortable ride on longer journeys. But that sheer size scores against it when it comes to loading it into a car boot, although the weight is far from the heaviest. It’s ideal for those who have a bigger vehicle, such as a campervan. Buy now from Estarli Legend Monza 9 Price: around £2,000

around £2,000 Weight: 19.5 kg

19.5 kg Gears: Six

Six Range: 62 miles

62 miles Rating: 3 stars

3 stars Contact: legendebikes.co.uk Like the Estarli, the Monza is suited to longer trips on country lanes and dirt tracks, thanks to its big wheels, chunky tyres and strong hydraulic disc brakes.