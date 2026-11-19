London car use to increase 10% in the next decade
A draft report suggests that car use will go up, while walking and cycling are to take a proportional drop
Projected population growth in London of nearly one million people could fuel a 10 per cent increase in car use in the next decade, a draft report from Transport for London suggests.
According to modelling in the report, uncovered by campaign group Transport Action Network and reported by The Guardian, ‘active travel’ (modes like walking and cycling) will only go up by six per cent in the same period, amounting to a proportional decrease among all travel methods.
Trips on public transport meanwhile will go up by 17 per cent, “placing additional pressure on the network,” the report says. There will be “possible regular need for intervention during periods of peak demand,” it adds, including the closing of particularly busy stations, and trains skipping stops.
The report covers 2026 to 2036, with the 10 per cent increase based on a ‘Central Case’ 940,000 increase in population from 2023 to 2036 to a total of 9.9 million, which is deemed the "most likely" outcome. The 'High Case' involves growth of 1.4 million to give a total population of 10.4 million, while the ‘Reference Case’ involves a 530,000 increase to a 9.6 million total.
Even with increasing electric car adoption, this rise in car use will hamper efforts to improve London’s air quality while also leading to more congestion. Average traffic speeds in London are already low, standing at just 13mph during the morning peak when measured across the capital, dropping to just 8mph for central London.
In the ‘Central Case’ projection, average speeds will drop further by seven per cent, with outer London areas suffering disproportionately with an eight per cent drop, compared to one per cent in Central London. In the High Case, it’s a nine per cent speed decrease for London as a whole, and 10 per cent for outer London.
The report notes that “traffic speeds in London are slow when compared to other major cities internationally so a significant reduction could potentially impact on London’s competitiveness if not mitigated.”
The modelling casts doubt on London Mayor Sadiq Kahn’s 2022 pledge to reduce car use in London by 2030. However, the Mayor’s office has noted that the report doesn’t take into account any new policies, nor any schemes such as Oxford Street’s recent pedestrianisation.
The report itself concludes: “It is essential to note that if development in London were to occur without the influence of the draft London Plan policies, it would likely lead to greater transport challenges than the forecasts reported in this document, when assessed against the aims of the MTS.
“The findings of the interim analysis will form the basis for the next phase of work, which will identify transport interventions to mitigate the challenges associated with growth and support the delivery of the draft London Plan.”
Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today