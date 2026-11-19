Projected population growth in London of nearly one million people could fuel a 10 per cent increase in car use in the next decade, a draft report from Transport for London suggests.

According to modelling in the report, uncovered by campaign group Transport Action Network and reported by The Guardian, ‘active travel’ (modes like walking and cycling) will only go up by six per cent in the same period, amounting to a proportional decrease among all travel methods.

Trips on public transport meanwhile will go up by 17 per cent, “placing additional pressure on the network,” the report says. There will be “possible regular need for intervention during periods of peak demand,” it adds, including the closing of particularly busy stations, and trains skipping stops.

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The report covers 2026 to 2036, with the 10 per cent increase based on a ‘Central Case’ 940,000 increase in population from 2023 to 2036 to a total of 9.9 million, which is deemed the "most likely" outcome. The 'High Case' involves growth of 1.4 million to give a total population of 10.4 million, while the ‘Reference Case’ involves a 530,000 increase to a 9.6 million total.

Even with increasing electric car adoption, this rise in car use will hamper efforts to improve London’s air quality while also leading to more congestion. Average traffic speeds in London are already low, standing at just 13mph during the morning peak when measured across the capital, dropping to just 8mph for central London.