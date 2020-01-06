All-electric Volkswagen Polo revealed in this week’s Auto Express
In Auto Express magazine this week we take a closer look at the new Volkswagen ID. Polo and reveal all the important cars from 2026 Beijing Motor Show
In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the all-new Volkswagen ID. Polo, which arrives to take on the likes of the Renault 5 and Hyundai Ioniq 3 in the burgeoning electric supermini sector.
We also have all the latest from the Beijing Motor Show, where BYD updated the Atto 3 once again and Denza revealed its answer to the Porsche 911.
Plus, we take a closer look at the updated Audi Q4 e-tron and dive into Smart’s plans for its successor to the iconic ForTwo city car.
In the drives section we hit the road in the crazy 1,381bhp Zeekr 8X, get to grips with the updated Cupra Born and try out the 7-seat Jaecoo 8.
If that wasn’t enough we guide you through the best ways to get your hands on the perfect used Mercedes GLC.
Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…
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