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Skoda’s new BMW rival revealed in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we have the lowdown on the new Skoda Peaq and drive the Honda Super-N

By:Pete Baiden
24 Jun 2026
Auto Express Issue 1,939

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the new seven-seat Skoda Peaq EV, which is set to offer BMW X5 space and luxury for the price of an X3.

We also reveal the best car manufacturers in the UK, as voted for by you in the 2026 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey.

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Plus, we take a closer look at the updated Renault Megane and have an exclusive image of the next-gen Hyundai i20 N hot hatch.

In the drives section we hit the road in the new Honda Super-N, get behind the wheel of the latest Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and try out the Mercedes VLE for the first time.

If that wasn’t enough we reveal everything you need to know about the Dacia Duster in our massive 10-page mega test.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

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We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express...

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Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

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