Skoda’s new BMW rival revealed in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the new seven-seat Skoda Peaq EV, which is set to offer BMW X5 space and luxury for the price of an X3.

We also reveal the best car manufacturers in the UK, as voted for by you in the 2026 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey.

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Plus, we take a closer look at the updated Renault Megane and have an exclusive image of the next-gen Hyundai i20 N hot hatch.

In the drives section we hit the road in the new Honda Super-N, get behind the wheel of the latest Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and try out the Mercedes VLE for the first time.

If that wasn’t enough we reveal everything you need to know about the Dacia Duster in our massive 10-page mega test.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

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