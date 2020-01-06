New Ford Kuga previewed in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have a scoop on the all-new Ford Kuga, with exclusive images showing how the incoming Nissan Qashqai rival could look.

We also get our first taste of the reborn Audi A2 by getting behind the wheel of a prototype of the new retro EV.

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Plus, we reveal the very best summer tyres you can buy for you car and have the lowdown on the latest Mercedes GLA.

In the drives section we get to grips with the award-winning Nissan Leaf in the UK, try out the Porsche Macan GTS and hit the road in the all-electric Lexus ES.

If that wasn’t enough we have a classy crossover showdown as the DS No4 goes head-to-head with the BMW X2.

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