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Britain’s best crossover revealed in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we test the Volkswagen T-Roc against the Toyota C-HR and have exclusive images of the next-gen Skoda Karoq

By:Pete Baiden
6 May 2026
Auto Express Issue 1,932

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we reveal Britain’s best crossover as the all-new Volkswagen T-Roc goes head-to-head with the Toyota C-HR.

We also have a scoop on the new Skoda Karoq, with exclusive images showing how the popular SUV could look when it arrives in 2028.

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Plus, we have the lowdown on the hot Vauxhall Corsa GSE, which gets racy looks and 276bhp, and have all the latest on the Freelander 8.

In the drives section we hit the road in the updated Peugeot E-408, get behind the wheel of Nissan’s new Z and try out the Land Rover Discovery Tempest.

If that wasn’t enough we have the ultimate guide on how to get your hands on a cut-price used Ferrari Portofino.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

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We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express...

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Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

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