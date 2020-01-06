Britain’s best crossover revealed in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we reveal Britain’s best crossover as the all-new Volkswagen T-Roc goes head-to-head with the Toyota C-HR.

We also have a scoop on the new Skoda Karoq, with exclusive images showing how the popular SUV could look when it arrives in 2028.

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Plus, we have the lowdown on the hot Vauxhall Corsa GSE, which gets racy looks and 276bhp, and have all the latest on the Freelander 8.

In the drives section we hit the road in the updated Peugeot E-408, get behind the wheel of Nissan’s new Z and try out the Land Rover Discovery Tempest.

If that wasn’t enough we have the ultimate guide on how to get your hands on a cut-price used Ferrari Portofino.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

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