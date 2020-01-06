Britain’s best plug-in hybrid revealed in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s special issue of Auto Express we have a 28-page plug-in hybrid supertest, featuring 16 cars tested over 3,000 miles to reveal one shock winner!

We also have our definitive verdict on the all-new Cupra Raval, which is everything we were hoping for and more.

Plus, we have the lowdown on the new-look Jeep Avenger and have an exclusive image of Jaecoo’s new Ford Puma rival.

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In the drives section we hit the road in the latest Mercedes S-Class to see if it’s still the pinnacle of luxury, get behind the wheel of the brilliant Toyota GR Yaris Aero and try out the hybrid-powered VW California.

If that wasn’t enough we have the ultimate guide to buying a used Ford Fiesta, revealing how to get your hands on the icon from just £4,000.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

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