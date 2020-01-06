Citroen's big reinvention revealed in this week's Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on Citroen’s big reinvention, with exclusive images of how the reborn Picasso and Berlingo MPVs could look.

We also ask what have Ferrari done? The new Luce has caused plenty of controversy, with its styling getting more attention than its all-electric powertrain.

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Plus, we reveal Alfa Romeo’s plans for a new Giulietta hot hatch to take on the Mercedes A-Class and take a closer look at the UK’s cheapest plug-in hybrid.

In the drives section we hit the road in the new Polestar 5, try out BYD’s new Land Rover Defender rival and give our in-depth verdict on the Mazda CX-5.

If that wasn’t enough we reveal Britain's car insurance fraud hotspots.

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