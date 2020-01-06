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Citroen's big reinvention revealed in this week's Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we have exclusive images of the new Citroen Berlingo and Picasso and hit the road in BYD's Land Rover Defender rival

By:Pete Baiden
3 Jun 2026
Auto Express Issue 1,936

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on Citroen’s big reinvention, with exclusive images of how the reborn Picasso and Berlingo MPVs could look.

We also ask what have Ferrari done? The new Luce has caused plenty of controversy, with its styling getting more attention than its all-electric powertrain.

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Plus, we reveal Alfa Romeo’s plans for a new Giulietta hot hatch to take on the Mercedes A-Class and take a closer look at the UK’s cheapest plug-in hybrid.

In the drives section we hit the road in the new Polestar 5, try out BYD’s new Land Rover Defender rival and give our in-depth verdict on the Mazda CX-5.

If that wasn’t enough we reveal Britain's car insurance fraud hotspots.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

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We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express...

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Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

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