Ford model blitz! New Fiesta and Focus previewed in this week's Auto Express

There’s massive Ford news in this week’s Auto Express! The Fiesta and Focus are both set to return in 2028 and our exclusive images preview how the new models could look.

We also hit the road in the new all-electric Lexus ES to find out if the revamped executive car has the talent to rival the BMW i5 and Audi A6 e-tron.

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Plus, we have a scoop on the new baby Kia EV1 and deep dive into Stellantis’ plans to launch over 100 new cars by 2030.

In the drives section we try out the Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric, get behind the wheel of the updated Polestar 3 and test the new Mercedes-AMG GLC 53.

If that wasn’t enough we have the ultimate family SUV showdown as the award-winning Skoda Elroq goes head-to-head with the Toyota C-HR+.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

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