Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Audi Q3 breaks cover in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express this week we take a closer look at the new Audi Q3 and test the Vauxhall Grandland Electric against the Renault Scenic

By:Pete Baiden
18 Jun 2025
Auto Express issue 1,887

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown the new Audi Q3 SUV, which gets Q5-inspired styling and plenty of tech.

We also take a closer look at the new, all-electric Peugeot 208 GTi that’s got the hot hatch elite in its crosshairs.

Plus, we have an exclusive image of the new Smart Roadster and all the latest on Apple’s revolutionary CarPlay Ultra system.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In the drives section we hit the road in the Skoda Elroq vRS, get to grips with the new DS No8 and try out the updated Kia EV6 GT.

If that wasn’t enough we have a family SUV showdown as the Vauxhall Grandland Electric goes head-to-head with the Renault Scenic.

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express

Skip advert
Advertisement
Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Volvo EM90 2025 review: the ultimate SUV killer
Volvo EM90 - front

New Volvo EM90 2025 review: the ultimate SUV killer

Volvo has made an ultra-luxurious van. Intrigued? You should be, but sadly it’s for China only
Road tests
16 Jun 2025
Smart Roadster could return as an electric Mazda MX-5 rival
Smart Roadster exclusive image

Smart Roadster could return as an electric Mazda MX-5 rival

The Smart Roadster could be set for a comeback and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
16 Jun 2025
New Audi Q3 reinvents the indicator stalk, but there’s a whole lot more too
Audi Q3 - front

New Audi Q3 reinvents the indicator stalk, but there’s a whole lot more too

Audi’s not taking any risks with its all-new Q3; watch it sell like crazy
News
16 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content