£30k hot hatches tested in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have a £30k hot hatch showdown as the new Skoda Fabia 130 challenges the MINI Cooper S.

We also have a scoop on the next-generation Toyota Yaris, with exclusive images showing how the new hybrid and all-electric supermini could look.

Plus, we have the lowdown on the 442bhp BYD Atto 3 and get a first taste of the new Skoda Epiq baby SUV.

In the drives section we hit the road in the hot BMW i4 M60, get behind the wheel of the new AUDI E5 and try out the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire and Ice.

If that wasn’t enough we reveal the real cost of the car options that you might consider when buying your next new car.

