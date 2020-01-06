Dacia’s £22k estate revealed in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express the new Dacia Striker breaks cover, with the petrol and hybrid estate set to cost just £22,000 when it goes on sale later this year.

We also have an exclusive image of the new Mercedes A-Class that previews how the popular hatch could look when it returns.

Plus, we spy the new Vauxhall Corsa GSE hot hatch testing on the road and have the lowdown on the updated Cupra Born.

In the drives section we get a first taste of the new Volvo EX60 from the passenger seat, hit the road in the latest Mazda CX-5 and try out the BMW iX3 M Sport.

If that wasn’t enough we have a people mover showdown as the all-new Kia PV5 goes head-to-head with the Vauxhall Vivaro.

