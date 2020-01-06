Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Dacia’s £22k estate revealed in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we take a closer look at the new Dacia Striker and test the Kia PV5 against the Vauxhall Vivaro

By:Pete Baiden
11 Mar 2026
Auto Express issue 1,924

In this week’s issue of Auto Express the new Dacia Striker breaks cover, with the petrol and hybrid estate set to cost just £22,000 when it goes on sale later this year.

We also have an exclusive image of the new Mercedes A-Class that previews how the popular hatch could look when it returns.

Plus, we spy the new Vauxhall Corsa GSE hot hatch testing on the road and have the lowdown on the updated Cupra Born.

In the drives section we get a first taste of the new Volvo EX60 from the passenger seat, hit the road in the latest Mazda CX-5 and try out the BMW iX3 M Sport.

If that wasn’t enough we have a people mover showdown as the all-new Kia PV5 goes head-to-head with the Vauxhall Vivaro.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express...

Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

Most Popular

Jaecoo 7 recalled: a quarter of all brand’s 2025 UK cars going back to dealers
Jaecoo 7 - front action

Jaecoo 7 recalled: a quarter of all brand’s 2025 UK cars going back to dealers

The Chinese brand has initiated a recall for roughly 7,500 Jaecoo 7 models due to an incorrectly attached wiring harness clip
News
6 Mar 2026
Are car headlights too bright? How hi-tech LED lights prioritise the driver but risk dazzling everyone else
Vauxhall Grandland - lights on

Are car headlights too bright? How hi-tech LED lights prioritise the driver but risk dazzling everyone else

LED headlamps on cars may improve visibility at night, but some people say they’re too bright. We investigate the issue and what can be done
Features
9 Mar 2026
New Mercedes GLA to challenge compact SUV elite with cutting-edge CLA tech
Mercedes GLA exclusive image - front

New Mercedes GLA to challenge compact SUV elite with cutting-edge CLA tech

Our exclusive image previews how the Mk3 Mercedes GLA will look when it arrives later this year
News
9 Mar 2026

