New BMW 1 Series driven in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s special issue of the new-look Auto Express magazine we get behind the wheel of the new BMW 1 Series to see if the updated posh hatchback is now better than ever.

We also have a scoop on the new Tesla Model Y, with exclusive images showing how the next-gen electric SUV could look when it officially arrives.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, we deep dive into Renault’s future all-electric plans and reveal all the winners from the 2025 Towcar of the Year awards.

In the drives section we hit the road in the new MG ZS Hybrid+, get to grips with the latest BMW X3 and try out the Peugeot 5008 PHEV.

If that wasn’t enough the Auto Express team pick their favourite hot hatchbacks from the 1980s.

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99.

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.99. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door.

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express