Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New BMW 1 Series driven in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we drive the BMW 1 Series and have exclusive images of the new Tesla Model Y

By:Pete Baiden
25 Sep 2024
Auto Express issue 1,850

In this week’s special issue of the new-look Auto Express magazine we get behind the wheel of the new BMW 1 Series to see if the updated posh hatchback is now better than ever.

We also have a scoop on the new Tesla Model Y, with exclusive images showing how the next-gen electric SUV could look when it officially arrives.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, we deep dive into Renault’s future all-electric plans and reveal all the winners from the 2025 Towcar of the Year awards.

In the drives section we hit the road in the new MG ZS Hybrid+, get to grips with the latest BMW X3 and try out the Peugeot 5008 PHEV.

If that wasn’t enough the Auto Express team pick their favourite hot hatchbacks from the 1980s.

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.99. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express

Skip advert
Advertisement
Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

BMW X3 review
BMW X3 - front

BMW X3 review

A great drive combined with a sturdy and technologically advanced interior make the BMW X3 a compelling proposition
In-depth reviews
22 Sep 2024
MG ZS Hybrid+ review
New MG ZS Hybrid+ - front tracking

MG ZS Hybrid+ review

Big-selling MG ZS has been reinvented as a small hybrid SUV – there’s no EV this time around
In-depth reviews
19 Sep 2024
Toyota Proace Max van review
Toyota Proace Max - front tracking

Toyota Proace Max van review

The Proace Max joins Toyota’s commercial lineup with a smart look, lots of tech and an impressive warranty
In-depth reviews
23 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content