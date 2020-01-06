Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Cupra Raval revealed in this week’s Auto Express

This week the new Cupra Raval breaks cover, the Volkswagen ID.3 Neo makes its world debut and we pick the best cars from the 1970s

By:Pete Baiden
15 Apr 2026
Auto Express issue 1,929

In this week’s special issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the new Cupra Raval, which arrives in the UK to take on the Renault 5 with a punchy £23k price tag.

We also take a closer look at the new Volkswagen ID.3 Neo, as the German brand aims to right the wrongs of its recent past.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, we pick the very best cars to come out of the 1970s and reveal the winners of our 2026 Product Awards.

In the drives section we hit the road in the impressive new Mercedes GLB Electric, get a first taste of the Denza Z9GT and try out the bonkers Microlino on UK roads.

If that wasn’t enough we have a hybrid hero showdown as the Renault Austral and Vauxhall Grandland go head-to-head.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.99. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New cars cost too much but some brands are finally finding the price sweet spot
Opinion - new car prices, header image

New cars cost too much but some brands are finally finding the price sweet spot

New cars are expensive, but Mike Rutherford is pleased to see that some manufacturers have found a pricing sweet spot
Opinion
12 Apr 2026
We got it wrong: VW ID.3 and ID.4 will be replaced by “true Volkswagens”
Volkswagen ID.3 - front and rear

We got it wrong: VW ID.3 and ID.4 will be replaced by “true Volkswagens”

The inside story on how the people’s car maker lost touch with the people, before rediscovering its mojo under boss Thomas Schäfer
News
10 Apr 2026
New Lepas L6 coming to the UK: Jaecoo 7 sister car offers hybrid and EV power
Lepas L6 (EV) - front

New Lepas L6 coming to the UK: Jaecoo 7 sister car offers hybrid and EV power

The Lepas L6 will be sold in self-charging hybrid and full EV forms when it arrives later this year
News
13 Apr 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content