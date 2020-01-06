New Cupra Raval revealed in this week’s Auto Express
This week the new Cupra Raval breaks cover, the Volkswagen ID.3 Neo makes its world debut and we pick the best cars from the 1970s
In this week’s special issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the new Cupra Raval, which arrives in the UK to take on the Renault 5 with a punchy £23k price tag.
We also take a closer look at the new Volkswagen ID.3 Neo, as the German brand aims to right the wrongs of its recent past.
Plus, we pick the very best cars to come out of the 1970s and reveal the winners of our 2026 Product Awards.
In the drives section we hit the road in the impressive new Mercedes GLB Electric, get a first taste of the Denza Z9GT and try out the bonkers Microlino on UK roads.
If that wasn’t enough we have a hybrid hero showdown as the Renault Austral and Vauxhall Grandland go head-to-head.
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