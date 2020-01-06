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New Nissan Juke revealed in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we take a closer look at the new Nissan Juke, Mercedes C-Class Electric and Hyundai Ioniq 3

By:Pete Baiden
22 Apr 2026
Auto Express issue 1,930

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the all-new Nissan Juke, which has gone electric and will be built in Britain.

We also take a look at the new Mercedes C-Class Electric, and compare it to the BMW i3 to see which compact executive is the winner on paper.

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Plus, we have official pictures of the new Hyundai Ioniq 3 and deep dive into the Government’s plan to solve the pothole crisis.

In the drives section we get to grips the Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid in the UK, try out the latest Volkswagen T-Roc and get a first taste of the £20k Chery Tiggo 4.

If that wasn’t enough we reveal the top five electric superminis coming soon, with the likes of the reborn Ford  Fiesta and Volkswagen ID. Polo making the list.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

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We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express...

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Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

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