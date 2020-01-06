New Nissan Juke revealed in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the all-new Nissan Juke, which has gone electric and will be built in Britain.

We also take a look at the new Mercedes C-Class Electric, and compare it to the BMW i3 to see which compact executive is the winner on paper.

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Plus, we have official pictures of the new Hyundai Ioniq 3 and deep dive into the Government’s plan to solve the pothole crisis.

In the drives section we get to grips the Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid in the UK, try out the latest Volkswagen T-Roc and get a first taste of the £20k Chery Tiggo 4.

If that wasn’t enough we reveal the top five electric superminis coming soon, with the likes of the reborn Ford Fiesta and Volkswagen ID. Polo making the list.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

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