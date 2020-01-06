New Renault Twingo breaks cover in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the new Renault Twingo, which is set to arrive in the UK in 2027 for around £17,000.

We also take a closer look at the new Peugeot Polygon concept that previews how the next-generation 208 supermini will look.

Plus, we talk to Jaguar’s new boss, who discusses the challenges facing the British brand, and reveal the dream Christmas gifts for the petrolhead in your life.

In the drives section we get to grips with the sensational Hyundai Ioniq 6 N, get behind the wheel of the new Geely EX5 and try out the latest Porsche 911 Turbo S.

If that wasn’t enough we have a seven-seat EV showdown as the Hyundai Ioniq 9 and Peugeot E-5008 go head-to-head.

