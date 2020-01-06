Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skip advert
New Renault Twingo breaks cover in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we take a closer look at the new Renault Twingo and drive the sensational Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

By:Pete Baiden
12 Nov 2025
Auto Express 1,908

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the new Renault Twingo, which is set to arrive in the UK in 2027 for around £17,000.

We also take a closer look at the new Peugeot Polygon concept that previews how the next-generation 208 supermini will look.

Plus, we talk to Jaguar’s new boss, who discusses the challenges facing the British brand, and reveal the dream Christmas gifts for the petrolhead in your life.

In the drives section we get to grips with the sensational Hyundai Ioniq 6 N, get behind the wheel of the new Geely EX5 and try out the latest Porsche 911 Turbo S.

If that wasn’t enough we have a seven-seat EV showdown as the Hyundai Ioniq 9 and Peugeot E-5008 go head-to-head.

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Skip advert
Skip advert
Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

